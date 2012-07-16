Mobile LED advertising from Graphix Supply World to be shown at Sign Africa

Graphix Supply World (GSW) will launch its latest product offering to the outdoor advertising industries at Sign Africa, scheduled to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg between 22nd and 24th August 2012. On display in Hall 2, booths P1-P12, show attendees will be able to view the new solution for eye-catching and cost-effective outdoor advertising.

According to GSW, the new ‘e-movable’ outdoor media is ‘a sign of the times’. LED screen vehicles are becoming an economic and effective mode of advertising, combining modern advertising material and new LED technology. Convenient, cost-effective, flexible advertising with maximum visual impact is one of the reasons that these mobile LED advertising screens are replacing billboards and the like, across the globe.

GSW’s mobile LED advertising vehicles and trailers are easily moved, and can be put anywhere you want and transmit any information required at anytime. It spares the process of assembling and disassembling, and can play both dynamic and static pictures through a visually enticing and modern medium. It is equipped with a receiving card for TV signals, which enables it to receive both the cable networks and the wireless set-top box signal. The mobile LED advertising vehicles and trailers have a wide visual range, and excellent audio and visual performance, which makes the information transmission more effective, and a better return on investment when compared to conventional forms of outdoor advertising.